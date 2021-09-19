Hussamuddin makes the quartefinals in National Boxing Championship

Downs Sahil 5-0; Sachin advances with an easy win over Yengkopam

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin posted another convincing victory to reach the 57kg quarterfinals in the National boxing championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), Vijaynagar, on Saturday.

Services’ Hussamuddin, the 56kg champion in the previous edition at Baddi in 2019, defeated Sahil of Chhattisgarh 5-0 in a pre-quarterfinal bout. He will face Rushikesh Goud of Maharashtra on Sunday.

World youth champion Sachin, who caused a huge upset on Friday by defeating World championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, thumped Jobison Yengkopam of Manipur 5-0 to advance to the last eight.

Important results:

48kg: Barun Singh (SSCB) bt Heli Tana Tara (Aru) 5-0; Shiv Kant (Pun) bt Irfan Khan (Asm) 4-0; 51kg: Bhim Pratap Singh (Raj) bt Subhashbhai Rathod (Guj) 5-0; Ashish Insha (RSPB) bt Rama Krishnan Balasundara (TN) 5-0.

54kg: Roshan Zamir (Goa) bt Suraj Bhan (Raj) 3-2; 57kg: Rohit Mor (Del) bt Lalllawmawma (Miz) 5-0; Rushikesh Goud (Mah) bt A. Sameer (SPSB) 5-0; 60kg: Parvinder Poonia (Tri) bt Prabhu Murali (TN) 5-0; Harivansh Tawari (Mah) bt Pawan Gurung (Utk) 4-1; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Ankit (Del) 5-0; Anikit Narwal (RSPB) bt Raj Kumar Pramanik (Jha) RSC-R2; 71kg: Nishant Dev (Kar) bt Ashish Kulheria (RSPB) 4-1; 75kg: Buntee Singh (Del) Pritesh Bishnoi (Raj) 3-2.

80kg: Harpreet (Chd) bt Manish Panwar (RSPB) RSC-R1; 86kg: Sumit Sangwan (Har) bt Manvendra Singh (Del) 5-0; 92kg: Sanjeet (SSCB) Sourav Yadav (MP) 5-0; 92+kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Mohit (Har) 5-0.