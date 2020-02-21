Hungary Open | Sharath & Sathiyan pair in final

Budapest

21 February 2020 21:57 IST

The Indian pair of Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan upset top-seeds Kwan Kit Ho and Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong to enter the men’s doubles final of the ITTF World Tour Hungary Open here on Friday.

In a hard-fought five-setter, the Indian qualifiers won 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9 and earned a meeting with the second-seeded pair of Duda Benedikt and Franziska Patrick from Germany in the final to be held on Saturday.

The Germans defeated Poland’s Dyjas Jakub and Belgium’s Nuytinck Cedric 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-3.

On Thursday, Sharath and Sathiyan had beaten home favourites Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the quarterfinals, after having sent the Japanese pair of Shunsuke Togami and Yukia Uda packing in the previous round.

Other results: Women: Pre-quarterfinals: Miu Hirano (Jpn) bt Manika Batra 11-9, 11-1, 11-7, 11-7.

Mixed doubles: Quarterfinals: A. Sharath Kamal & Manika w/o Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito (Jpn).