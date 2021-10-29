Hundreds participate in district level skating championship in Visakhapatnam

29 October 2021 17:44 IST

Aftera long gap, the young skaters were back in action at the 32nd district level championship held in 12 types of skating categories

The skating rinks at the newly-renovated VMRDA Park and Shivaji Park bustle with activity once more.

After a gap of over a year, the young skaters are back.

Visakhapatnam hosted the 32nd district level championship cum selection trial in skating organised by Visakhapatnam District Roller Sports Association earlier this week. The competition, which saw hundreds of participants, was held in 12 types of skating categories.

Advertising

Advertising

A heady charged atmosphere captivated the audience and skaters. Aches, falls and misses are a part of a sportsperson’s life, but none of it matters when victory is near.

At the speed rink, all eyes were glued to the group of five little skaters participating in their first district level championship in the five to seven years category. “I get nervous to see my daughter on the rink,” said L Lakshmi, adding “But then she surprises me with her confidence and positive spirit. She won the third place after two falls, and finished the race like a professional.”

Visakhapatnam has produced many national and international skaters over the past decade and more. The infrastructure support with Andhra’s only 200-metre-long banked track at VMRDA Park and five more flat tracks spread across the city have helped budding talents.

“Participation numbers have been very encouraging especially after the long gap in training at the rink, due to the pandemic,” says speed skating coach K Kalyan. Under his guidance, many talented skaters have brought in laurels at the national as well as international level.

At Shivaji Park where the artistic skating competitions were held, young skaters glided past, gracefully doing the camel spin, contact spin and swan lift. Here more than 120 talents in various age groups participated. Beaming at the enthusiastic — and loud — applause, the winners stepped out of the rink.

“This time coming out victorious meant something else. The pandemic prevented access to rinks, but the coaches led the youngsters through a daily fitness regime through online classes,” says Sharmila Sekhar, whose daughter D. Greeshma won a silver and five gold medals in the artistic skating competitions.

Greeshma was introduced to the sport as a four year old by her mother. “My skating is given top priority at home, but my parents always tell me to just give it my best; the results are secondary. I feel wonderful to be back in the rink after a gap and am looking forward to the championships ahead,” says the 13-year-old, who has made it to the national level championships in artistic skating for the past three years.

According to coaches, pair skating is especially physically demanding with its lifts, jumps and spins. “It looks effortless and glamorous with all the synchronised moves across the rink, but actually, a lot of effort goes in,”says Seelam Lakshman, secretary of Visakhapatnam District Rollers Sports Association.

Winners will participate in the inter-district championship to be held in Bhimavaram in November.