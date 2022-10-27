Humpy misses chance to go 2-0 up against Anna Muzychuk

Lei Tingjie leads Maria, Anna’s younger sister, by same margin in the other quarterfinal

Sports Bureau
October 27, 2022 15:44 IST

Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy agree to draw their second game in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo. | Photo Credit: FIDE

Koneru Humpy missed a chance to post what could have been a second win in two days before she drew with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo on Wednesday.

Going into Thursday’s rest day, Humpy leads 1.5-0.5 in the best-of-four match. That is also the scoreline in the other quarterfinal encounter in Pool A between China’s Lei Tingjie and Maria Muzychuk, Anna’s younger sister.

Humpy, who had won the opening game with white, adopted Petrov’s Defence against her opponent who was under pressure to force a win and restore parity. Following Anna’s weak 15 th move, with her bishop, Humpy had an advantageous position.

Three moves later, the Ukrainian’s situation worsened thanks to her decision to capture a centre pawn with her rook. Humpy, however, failed to capitalise on that error. On the 18 th move, she took her knight to the wrong square, neutralising the position.

Another 10 moves later, the game was drawn by repetition of moves.

The other game, also featuring Petrov’s Defence, was drawn in 40 moves. The players reached a drawn-ending with rook and pawns.

