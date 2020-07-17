Humpy makes it to last four

KOZHIKODE

17 July 2020 03:19 IST

Koneru Humpy reached the semifinals of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com women’s speed chess championship, beating Russia’s Valentina Gunina 6-5 on Thursday. The World No. 2 from Vijayawada showed plenty of character after going 0-2 down against a player who has been in top form.

Once Humpy overcame the poor start and moved ahead, she maintained the momentum till the end.

For Dronavalli Harika, it was a forgettable day as she was beaten 3-8 by Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia.

Earlier, World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China stormed into the semifinals with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan. Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh shocked Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine 7.5-3.5.