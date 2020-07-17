Other Sports

Humpy makes it to last four

Koneru Humpy reached the semifinals of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com women’s speed chess championship, beating Russia’s Valentina Gunina 6-5 on Thursday. The World No. 2 from Vijayawada showed plenty of character after going 0-2 down against a player who has been in top form.

Once Humpy overcame the poor start and moved ahead, she maintained the momentum till the end.

For Dronavalli Harika, it was a forgettable day as she was beaten 3-8 by Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia.

Earlier, World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China stormed into the semifinals with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan. Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh shocked Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine 7.5-3.5.

