Humpy loses in the final

KOZHIKODE

19 July 2020 22:25 IST

Koneru Humpy had her chances but could not stop Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk in the final of the fourth leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed chess championship on Sunday. Kosteniuk, who won 7-5, will be back on Monday to play the Super Final against Anna Ushenina of Ukraine.

Kosteniuk’s win gave her 24 Grand Prix points, while Ushenina scored 22.

Humpy’s best opportunity came when she won two games in a row to make it 3.5-3.5, but the Vijayawada-based Grandmaster could not sustain the momentum.

Hou Yifan took the third spot with a 7.5-2.5 win against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran.