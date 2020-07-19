Other Sports

Humpy loses in the final

Koneru Humpy had her chances but could not stop Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk in the final of the fourth leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed chess championship on Sunday. Kosteniuk, who won 7-5, will be back on Monday to play the Super Final against Anna Ushenina of Ukraine.

Kosteniuk’s win gave her 24 Grand Prix points, while Ushenina scored 22.

Humpy’s best opportunity came when she won two games in a row to make it 3.5-3.5, but the Vijayawada-based Grandmaster could not sustain the momentum.

Hou Yifan took the third spot with a 7.5-2.5 win against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2020 10:27:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/humpy-loses-in-the-final/article32132366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY