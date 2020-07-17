Humpy in final

KOZHIKODE

17 July 2020 22:22 IST

Koneru Humpy stunned Hou Yifan 6-5 to enter the final of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship Friday.

It was an exciting semifinal that went down to the wire. The scores were level at 5-5 going to the last game.

In the nerve-wracking finale of one-minute-plus-one-second game, Humpy prevailed.

Advertising

Advertising

In Sunday's final, she will meet Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia, who defeated Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran 7.5-3.5.