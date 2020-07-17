Other Sports

Humpy in final

Koneru Humpy stunned Hou Yifan 6-5 to enter the final of the fourth Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship Friday.

It was an exciting semifinal that went down to the wire. The scores were level at 5-5 going to the last game.

In the nerve-wracking finale of one-minute-plus-one-second game, Humpy prevailed.

In Sunday's final, she will meet Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia, who defeated Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran 7.5-3.5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 10:24:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/humpy-in-final/article32117818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY