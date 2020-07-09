Other Sports

Humpy and Harika exit

World No. 2 Humpy was outplayed by Russia’s Alexandra Kosteniuk, losing 2-9. Harika was outwitted by World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China, losing 3-7

The Indian challenge ended on Thursday in the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess, as both Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika lost their quarterfinal matches.

Humpy and Harika, however, will have another opportunity when they play in the fourth leg from July 15.

Sarasadat Khadmalsharieh of Iran and Russia’s Kateryna Lagno also entered the semifinals.

