H.S. Prannoy to lead India's challenge in Taipei Open badminton

June 19, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Taipei

The semifinal loss in Indonesia is a thing of the past now. H.S. Prannoy will look to carry his good form forward when he spearheads the Indian challenge at the Taipei Open badminton tournament, starting on June 20.

World No. 9 Prannoy is seeded third and will take on a qualifier in the Men's singles opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, put on an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost 15-21 15-21 to World No. 1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. Prannoy would be desperate to make up for that loss.

Also Read | Indonesia Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag enter final, Prannoy exits in semifinals

The other Indians in the Men's singles are Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, who is up against fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, Kiran George, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath and S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian. Subhankar Dey and Parupalli Kashyap will have to go through the qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodai Naraoka is the top seed in Men's singles. The other top male players in the tournament are Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen (2nd) and Kenta Nishimoto (4th).

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will look to regain her form in the Women's singles alongside compatriots Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. Saina will be up against Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the opening round, while Malvika will face third seed Beiwen Zhang.

Also Read | Indonesia Open badminton | Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals; Srikanth bows out

The star Men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who created history on June 18 by becoming the first pair from India to win a Super 1000 event, will not feature in Taipei.

In their absence, eighth seed Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will lead India's charge in the Men's doubles and open their campaign against Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan of the United States.

In Women's doubles, Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda are India's only representatives, while the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Redd and Navaneeth Bokka and Priya Konjengbam will be seen in action in the mixed doubles.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.