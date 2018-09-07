Hriday Hazarika reigns in air rifle

The Indian juniors continued to hold attention as Hriday Hazarika crowned himself as the World junior champion in air rifle, while Elavenil Valarivan missed the junior women’s gold by 0.7 point in the 52nd World Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Friday.

With Shreya Agrawal following Elavenil to the bronze medal and winning the team gold along with Elavenil and Manini Kaushik with a junior World record 1880.7, the Indian tally went up to six gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

Hriday tied for the gold on 250.1 and won the shoot-off 10.3 to 10.2 against Amir Mohammad Nekounam of Iran.

The results: Men: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Tomasz Bartnik (Pol) 460.4 (1182); 2. Petar Gorsa (Cro) 457.4 (1179); 3. Michael Mcphail (US) 446.9 (1177); 44. Akhil Sheoran 1167; 55. Swapnil Kusale 1161; 58. Sanjeev Rajput 1158. Team: 1. Russia 3535 WR; 2. China 3532; 3. Belarus 3526; 11. India 3503.

Junior men: 10m air rifle: 1. Hriday Hazarika 250.1 (10.3) 627.3; 2. Amir Mohammad Nekounam (Iri) 250.1 (10.2) 627.5; 3. Grigoril Shamakov (Rus) 228.6 (626.3); 11. Divyansh Singh Panwar 624.9; 24. Arjun Babuta 620.1.

Team: 1. China 1876.2 WRJ; 2. Iran 1874.3; 3. Russia 1873.7; 4. India 1872.3.

Junior women: 10m air rifle: 1. Shi Mengyao (Chn) 250.5 (627.4); 2. Elavenil Valarivan 249.8 (631.0); 3. Shreya Agrawal 228.4 (628.5); 33. Manini Kaushik 621.2. Team: 1. India 1880.7 WRJ; 2. China 1874.6; 3. Korea 1871.9.

Mixed trap team: 1. Slovakia (Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, Erik Varga) 45 (146)2 EWR; 2. Russia (Ekaterina Rabaya, Alexey Alipov) 40 (146)3 EWR; 3. Britain (Barr, Aaron Heading) 33 (141)7; 12. India-2 (Seema Tomar, Manavjit Singh Sadhu) 140; 16. India (Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay Sheoran) 138.