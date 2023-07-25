How Goguloth Mamatha found her calling in softball

July 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At 11, Goguloth Mamatha was fascinated at softball more so because of its novelty as she heard it for the first time when she was a student at the Mamata High School (Armoor) in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

But, little did this talented Mamatha realise that seven years later she would be the only girl from Telangana to get selected for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23 this year.

“The students were playing many sports. But it was for the first time I heard about softball and got hooked on it and fortunately had a very good mentor in Ganga Mohan Sir (secretary of Nizamabad District Softball Association). Slowly, I was able to improve my skills and techniques to be a good player,” said the modest Mamatha, who is born in a farmer’s family, with the parents never saying no to any of her requests to participate in various tournaments, often borrowing money from neighbours.

“Once I represented Nizamabad in the Inter-district meet in 2016 in Hyderabad, then I realised that I had a future in the sport. I never regretted playing this sport as I was passionate about it,” Mamatha said.

For someone who has already represented Telangana in four Senior Nationals and was also named ‘best catcher’ quite a few times in the Junior and the Senior nationals, this BA 2nd year student of TSWRAFDW (Bibinagar) is now chasing the big goal like all her teammates.

“We were just hoping softball will be introduced in the Asiad. And once it was done, now our ultimate goal is to win gold. That should be great,” said the young talent, mentored by Principal Panduranga and Defence Staff captain Rakhi Chauhan.

“She is very good in academics and in sports too but never speaks about her achievements. A very modest girl,” the class teacher Madhavi said.

Mamatha has already attended a 15-day camp in Vikaspuri Sports Complex (Delhi) and will be joining for another camp before the Asian Games.

“The atmosphere is simply great in the camp. We are all excited and ready for the big challenge. Hope to come back with flying colours,” she said.

And she has another dream too! “To join the Defence Forces as a uniform officer.

