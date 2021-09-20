Hou Yifan Rapid Chess | R. Praggnanandhaa loses to Christopher Yoo

New Delhi

R. Praggnanandhaa’s awe-inspiring nine-game winning streak ended after he ran into USA’s Christopher Yoo in the 10th round of the Hou Yifan Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Monday.

In an irrepressible form, Praggnanandhaa (9 points) won all four rounds on Sunday. He beat rising American star Awonder Liang, Russia’s Volodar Murzin, Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa and Azerbaijan’s Gunay Mammadzada. He stays in the lead despite the first loss.

Aditya Mittal, in the joint fourth spot, reached six points after beating USA’s Abhimanyu Mishra, the world’s youngest GM. Leon Mendonca stayed on five points while R. Vaishali moved to four points after drawing with Murzin.

