Other Sports

Hong Kong Open | K. Srikanth keeps Indian hopes alive

On course: K. Srikanth put out compatriot Sourabh Verma to make the pre-quarterfinals. File

On course: K. Srikanth put out compatriot Sourabh Verma to make the pre-quarterfinals. File  

more-in

Sindhu, Prannoy and Kashyap knocked out in second round

World champion P.V. Sindhu exited the $400,000 Hong Kong Open in the pre-quarterfinals but K. Srikanth made the quarters after claiming a thrilling win in men’s singles here on Thursday. It was also curtains for H.S. Prannoy and P. Kashyap after they suffered contrasting losses in the second round.

Former World No.1 Srikanth emerged as the only Indian survivor.

The results: Men: K. Srikanth bt Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19; Jonatan Christie (Ina) bt H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-19; Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) bt P. Kashyap 12-21, 23-21, 21-10.

Women: Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Tha) bt P.V. Sindhu 21-18, 11-21, 21-16.

Mixed doubles: Arisa Higashino & Yuta Watanabe (Jpn) bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 21-19, 21-12.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
sport
sports event
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2019 12:08:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/hong-kong-open-k-srikanth-keeps-indian-hopes-alive/article29975619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY