Hong Kong Open | K. Srikanth keeps Indian hopes alive

World champion P.V. Sindhu exited the $400,000 Hong Kong Open in the pre-quarterfinals but K. Srikanth made the quarters after claiming a thrilling win in men’s singles here on Thursday. It was also curtains for H.S. Prannoy and P. Kashyap after they suffered contrasting losses in the second round.
Former World No.1 Srikanth emerged as the only Indian survivor.
The results: Men: K. Srikanth bt Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19; Jonatan Christie (Ina) bt H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-19; Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) bt P. Kashyap 12-21, 23-21, 21-10.
Women: Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Tha) bt P.V. Sindhu 21-18, 11-21, 21-16.
Mixed doubles: Arisa Higashino & Yuta Watanabe (Jpn) bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 21-19, 21-12.
