Hockey junior Nationals postponed

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 07:44 IST

Hockey India announced that the junior men's National championships here (A & B division) have been postponed due to Covid-19.

The B division Nationals scheduled from April 15 to 26 will now be held from May 14 to May 21 while the A division scheduled from April 10 to 17 will now take place from May 19 to 30 (both at SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishan Stadium here), according to a release from Hockey India.

“Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for junior, sub-junior men and women categories. Although we have announced the new dates for these national championships, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the Covid19 situation in India and we will be prepared for any scenario.,” Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu President Sekar J. Manoharan told The Hindu here on Tuesday that “given the situation it is understandable [on the postponement]. We are happy and will be ready to host the Nationals in May.We will now hold the camp in April.”