Hockey: Indian women's team goes down fighting 2-3 to Australia in second Test

May 20, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Adelaide

India put up a spirited performance before going down fighting 2-3 to hosts Australia in the second women's hockey Test to concede the three-match series here on Saturday.

Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace for Australia, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the hosts.

India's goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th).

World no.3 Australia, thus, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India, ranked eighth, had earlier lost 2-4 in the series opener on Thursday at the Mate Stadium.

The third and final match of the series will be played in Adelaide on Sunday.

India will also play Australia 'A' team during the tour, which kick started their preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year.

Unlike the series opener, it was far a better and impressive display from the Indians. It was a more cohesive effort from the Indians in all departments of the game unlike the first game where they looked out of sorts.

India came out all guns blazing after the opening match loss and pressed hard on the Australian goal from the onset.

India did most of the attacking in the opening two quarters, resulting in some bright chances for the visitors.

India earned their first penalty corner in the eighth minute but Gurjit's fierce flick was saved by Australian captain and goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.

But, it was Australia who took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute from a penalty corner through Stewart, who scored her first international goal.

India responded immediately through a fine field goal. Salima Tete started the move from the midfield and passed the ball on to Sharmila Devi inside the circle, whose pass was deflected in by Sangita for her second goal of the series.

India continued in the same vein in the second quarter as the Hockeyroos hardly managed to get inside the Indian circle.

India took the lead two minutes into the second quarter when Gurjit converted the second of back-to-back penalty corners.

Lalremsiami then came close to scoring in the 22nd minute but her reverse hit try went just wide.

A minute from half time, India secured another set piece but failed to utilise it.

Trailing 1-2, Australia made up for their lacklustre performance in the first half as they looked more coordinated and purposeful after the change of ends.

Australia attacked the Indian citadel in numbers in the third quarter and their efforts bore fruit as they scored two goals.

In the 38th minute, India skipper Savita made a double save in front of the goal but couldn't prevent from conceding a penalty corner. Morgan scored from a fine variation.

Australia secured another penalty corner 38 seconds from the end of the third quarter, which resulted to a stroke after the goal-mouth ball struck Monika's feet. Stewart made no mistake to score her second of the day and hand the hosts 3-2 lead.

In search of the equaliser, India attacked in numbers in the fourth and final quarter and had some glorious chances, one in the form of a penalty corner also, but could not find the back of the net as Australia held on to the slender lead.

