Hockey India announces financial assistance for State and district member units

July 02, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Hockey India has disbursed a grant of ₹2 lakh each to all of its State member units

PTI

Hockey India recognises the crucial role played by the district units in fostering the sport’s growth at the grassroots level, the national federation said in a statement. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Hockey India on July 2 announced financial assistance to its district and State units with an aim to improve the standard of tournaments held at the grassroot level.

As part of its commitment towards promoting the sport, the national federation has disbursed a grant of ₹2 lakh each to all of its State member units.

"This initial grant will aid the district units in meeting their deliverables and complying with the necessary guidelines," said HI in a statement.

In addition to the initial grant, HI will further sanction ₹1 lakh each to respective State member units upon successful completion of the compliance by their respective district units.

"This additional funding will serve as an incentive for State member units to support and guide their district units effectively.

"HI will additionally provide grants of ₹10 lakh each to respective State member units that successfully conduct State level championships and ensure the organisation of district championships in their respective states in the calendar year 2023," the statement added.

It is mandatory for all district units to conduct district-level championships in line with the guidelines issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The completion of these tournaments will be a prerequisite for the State member units to be eligible for the grant.

"HI recognises the crucial role played by the district units in fostering the sport's growth at the grassroots level. Therefore, an additional incentive of ₹20,000 will be provided to each district unit upon successfully completing their district unit compliances and organising the district championships," the national federation said.

Expressing that this financial assistance will be a shot in the arm for districts and States to conduct tournaments, HI president Dilip Tirkey said, "This is perhaps the first time that a non-cricket National Sports Federation is sanctioning financial assistance directly to district associations.

"This initiative reflects Hockey India's commitment towards promoting hockey at the grassroots level."

