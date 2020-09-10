Other SportsSARRAN 10 September 2020 22:12 IST
Comments
Hirschi tastes victory, at last
Updated: 10 September 2020 22:12 IST
It is the Swiss rider’s first win as a pro; Roglic still in lead
After two near misses, Swiss Marc Hirschi finally claimed his maiden Tour de France win, and his first as a professional, when he completed a solo break to take the 12th stage on Thursday.
“It’s unbelievable. I never believed that I could make it,” said the 22-year-old, who finished ahead of Pierre Rolland and teammate Soren Kragh Andersen.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey
More In Other Sports
Read more...