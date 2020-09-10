Hirschi tastes victory, at last

SARRAN

10 September 2020 22:12 IST

It is the Swiss rider’s first win as a pro; Roglic still in lead

After two near misses, Swiss Marc Hirschi finally claimed his maiden Tour de France win, and his first as a professional, when he completed a solo break to take the 12th stage on Thursday.

“It’s unbelievable. I never believed that I could make it,” said the 22-year-old, who finished ahead of Pierre Rolland and teammate Soren Kragh Andersen.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey

