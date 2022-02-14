HFI announces handball team probables for Asian women’s youth handball championship
Asian women’s youth handball championship will be held in Almaty (Kazakhstan) from March 18 to 27
Handball Federation of India president A. Jaganmohan Rao announced the Indian probables, after two-day selection trials in Lucknow, for the Asian women’s youth handball championship in Almaty (Kazakhstan) from March 18 to 27.
The camp will continue till March 15.
The probables: Goalkeepers: Chetna (HP), Pooja Gurjar (Raj), Nanita (Har), Diksha (UP), Ritu (Har), Nikki Chauhan (UP); Right-backs: Renu (Har), Tanisha Banerjee (Del), Pooja (Har); Centre-backs: Aradhana (UP), Harshita (Del), Soumya Mishra (UP), Sanjana (HP); Left-backs: Priya (Har), Jassi (HP), M. Kareena (TS), Shivani Patel (Guj); Right-wingers: Garima (Har), Payal (HP); Pivots: Anjali (HP), Daya Japadia (Guj), Shatrupa Rai (WB), Tina (Raj); Left-wingers: Kritika (HP), Preeti (Har), Aarti (Raj), Muskaan (UP).
Head coach: Mohinder Lal (SAI, Patiala NIS); Coaches: Atanu Majumdar (SAI), Dr. M. Ravi Kumar (TS); Manager: Praveen Kumar (Guj).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.