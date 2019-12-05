Other Sports

Hero World Challenge | Tiger’s own little moment

Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

On a tough day at the office, Tiger Woods wasn’t going to miss a chance to savour the small victories.

On the 589-yard par-5 11th hole of the Hero World Challenge here, Woods hit a sweet tee-shot to outdrive his playing partner Justin Thomas.

Woods, 17 years elder to Thomas, walked over to the younger man’s ball and shot a smile.

Woods made it plainly clear to an amused Thomas that the veterans still have plenty of firepower left in the tank.

Both players proceeded to make birdies, though it was Thomas who had the last laugh.

Thomas carded a three-under 69 first round, three shots better than Woods.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
golf
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 11:15:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/hero-world-challenge-tigers-own-little-moment/article30195715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY