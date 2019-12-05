Hero World Challenge | Tiger’s own little moment

On a tough day at the office, Tiger Woods wasn’t going to miss a chance to savour the small victories.

On the 589-yard par-5 11th hole of the Hero World Challenge here, Woods hit a sweet tee-shot to outdrive his playing partner Justin Thomas.

Woods, 17 years elder to Thomas, walked over to the younger man’s ball and shot a smile.

Woods made it plainly clear to an amused Thomas that the veterans still have plenty of firepower left in the tank.

Both players proceeded to make birdies, though it was Thomas who had the last laugh.

Thomas carded a three-under 69 first round, three shots better than Woods.