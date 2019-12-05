Hero World Challenge | Tiger’s own little moment

On a tough day at the office, Tiger Woods wasn’t going to miss a chance to savour the small victories.
On the 589-yard par-5 11th hole of the Hero World Challenge here, Woods hit a sweet tee-shot to outdrive his playing partner Justin Thomas.
Woods, 17 years elder to Thomas, walked over to the younger man’s ball and shot a smile.
Woods made it plainly clear to an amused Thomas that the veterans still have plenty of firepower left in the tank.
Both players proceeded to make birdies, though it was Thomas who had the last laugh.
Thomas carded a three-under 69 first round, three shots better than Woods.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.