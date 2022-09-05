Heavy rains force cancellation of Div. A matches

Organising staff clearing the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium of water on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Heavy rains that lashed the city forced the cancellation of play on the first day of the FIBA Asian u-18 women’s basketball championship (Division-A) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday. India was scheduled to take on Australia, ranked No. 2 in the world.

The rooms in the stadium were also affected and the organisers were working hard to ensure matches start on time on Tuesday.

K. Govindaraj and Chander Mukhi Sharma, president and secretary of the Basketball Federation of India respectively, inspected the venue.

A release from the world body FIBA said: “The games at the FIBA u-18 Women’s Asian Championship Division A on Sept. 5 will be rescheduled due to heavy rains in the area the previous day causing leaks in the competition venue. The games will be played on Sept. 6.”

However, Division-B matches were held at Koramangala.

The results: Div.-B: Mongolia 68 (Namuundari Namkhainyambuu 16, Bolor Erdene Battsooj 21) bt Hong Kong 37.