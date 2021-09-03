HCL PSA Challenger squash | Sunayna gets top billing

Pride of place: Sunayna and defending champion Tanvi have been given the top two spots.

Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna, Urwashi Joshi and Aishwarya Khubchandani will be the top four seeds in the women’s event in the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament to be played at the Shiv Nadar University from Saturday.

The eight seeds get a bye in the first round, and need to negotiate three rounds in a draw of 24 for the title in the $12,000 event.

The unseeded players will have four rounds to play.

The men’s field has Abhishek Agarwal, Aadit Zaveri, Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhishek Pradhan as the four seeds and has a prize purse of $6,000.

It is a similar draw with the eight seeds getting a bye in the first round in a field of 24 players.

Chennai had hosted the last tournament of the India Tour and the titles were bagged by Tanvi Khanna and Velavan Senthilkumar.