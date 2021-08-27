Have enhanced raiding skills: Pawan Sehrawat ahead of Pro-Kabaddi League

Mumbai

The Bengaluru Bulls star player is confident that he will be able to deliver his best for the season

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star player Pawan Sehrawat, who has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for the upcoming eighth season, says he has enhanced his raiding skills with new and evolved techniques.

The PKL returns after a COVID-19 forced break and Sehrawat is confident that he will be able to deliver his best for the season, which will take place in December.

"I have been doing rigorous training which has enhanced my raiding skills with new and evolved techniques. PKL Season 8 has a lot of talented players, and I can't wait to get on the ground," Sehrawat said.

"With PKL's resumption, it's an exciting moment for me – with the training and practice I've received, I'll be delivering the best performances.

While the lockdown has been difficult for many, for Sehrawat, it has helped him to improve his fitness.

"The lockdown has been tough on all of us, however we have made the best of the circumstances we're facing. Constant training and a strict diet have helped me improve," he added.

The PKL auction will be live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar on August 30 from 6.30 PM.