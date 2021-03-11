Other SportsBhubaneswar 11 March 2021 21:58 IST
National volleyball championships | Haryana men, Kerala women triumph
Both the finals were won in straight sets
Haryana men and Kerala women won the 69th National volleyball championships at the KIIT University here on Thursday.
Both the finals were won in straight sets with Haryana beating Assam and women’s defending champion Kerala prevailing over Railways.
Kerala men defeated Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller for the bronze.
The results:
Final: Men: Haryana bt Assam 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.
Women’: Kerala bt Railways 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.
On Wedneday (semifinals): Men: Haryana bt Railways 3-1, Assam bt Kerala 3-2; Women: Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0; Railways bt West Bengal 3-0.
