National volleyball championships | Haryana men, Kerala women triumph

Winning smiles: The victorious Kerala women’s team which completed a hat-trick of titles.

Bhubaneswar

11 March 2021 21:58 IST

Both the finals were won in straight sets

Haryana men and Kerala women won the 69th National volleyball championships at the KIIT University here on Thursday.

Both the finals were won in straight sets with Haryana beating Assam and women’s defending champion Kerala prevailing over Railways.

Kerala men defeated Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller for the bronze.

Advertising

Advertising

The results:

Final: Men: Haryana bt Assam 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.

Women’: Kerala bt Railways 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.

On Wedneday (semifinals): Men: Haryana bt Railways 3-1, Assam bt Kerala 3-2; Women: Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0; Railways bt West Bengal 3-0.