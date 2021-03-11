Other Sports

National volleyball championships | Haryana men, Kerala women triumph

Haryana men and Kerala women won the 69th National volleyball championships at the KIIT University here on Thursday.

Both the finals were won in straight sets with Haryana beating Assam and women’s defending champion Kerala prevailing over Railways.

Kerala men defeated Railways 36-38, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in a two-hour thriller for the bronze.

The results:

Final: Men: Haryana bt Assam 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.

Women’: Kerala bt Railways 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.

On Wedneday (semifinals): Men: Haryana bt Railways 3-1, Assam bt Kerala 3-2; Women: Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 3-0; Railways bt West Bengal 3-0.

