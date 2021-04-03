Other SportsOman 03 April 2021 22:29 IST
Harshita finishes second
She came fourth and second in the two races
Asian Games bronze medallist Harshita Tomar of India finished in second position in the laser radial class at the end of two races of the Asian Olympic sailing qualification which commenced here on Saturday.
Harshita came fourth and second in the two races. The event will run till April 8.
The results (overall, placings of Indians):
49er: 4. Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy; 49erFX: 3. Ekta Yadav & Ritika Dangi; Laser radial: 2. Harshita Tomar, 4. Nethra Kumanan; Laser standard: 6. Upamanyu Dutta, 7. Vishnu Saravanan; Windsurfing: RX: Men: 5. Ebad Ali; RS: X: Women: 3. Ishwariya Ganesh.
