Other Sports

Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

Harshada Garud. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar
PTI New Delhi July 19, 2022 13:12 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 13:14 IST

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women's 45 kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157 kg (69 kg+88 kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153 kg (70 kg+83 kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45 kg youth event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145 kg (63 kg+82 kg) to make the podium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the men's 49 kg youth event, L. Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.

However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185 kg (85 kg+100 kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal — for total lift — is awarded in the Olympics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
sport
Read more...