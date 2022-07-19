Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

PTI July 19, 2022 13:12 IST

Harshada Garud. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

In the men's 49 kg youth event, L. Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women's 45 kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent. The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157 kg (69 kg+88 kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153 kg (70 kg+83 kg), which she had recorded in May. Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45 kg youth event. The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145 kg (63 kg+82 kg) to make the podium. In the men's 49 kg youth event, L. Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort. However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185 kg (85 kg+100 kg). Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal — for total lift — is awarded in the Olympics.



