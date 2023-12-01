HamberMenu
Harman and Finau share the lead; soreness affects Woods

December 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Ashwin Achal
Open champion Brian Harman got out of position on a few occasions but scrambled well to go joint-top after the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau on November 30, 2023.

Brian Harman and Tony Finau made a strong start at the Hero World Challenge here on Thursday, sharing the lead with five-under 67 cards. Harman, the Open champion, could have ended the day with the sole lead, if not for a bogey on the 18th hole.

Tiger Woods, playing for the first time in almost eight months, carded a three-over 75. Woods managed to get through the day, even as he admitted to feeling soreness.

Woods, returning from a subtalar fusion procedure in his ankle, struggled in the closing stages. There were glimpses of his former self in the early holes, when he made a couple of long putts and big drives. By taking his shots quickly, he showed clarity of mind.

“I’m sore, there’s no doubt about that. I’m sore everywhere — my leg, my back, my neck. Tomorrow we get back in the gym to activate and get ready for it. I’ll hopefully hit some better shots. And now I know mentally what I need to do better,” Woods said.

Wanted to play

Overall, Woods was pleased with how the day went. “I wanted to compete, I wanted to play. I hit it solid most of the day. I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do,” Woods said.

Harman got out of position on a few occasions, but scrambled well. “It’s a really tough golf course. The wind was blowing. I got out of position a few times, and made some really nice up-and-downs,” Harman said.

Finau made his way to the top with four birdies between the 11th and 15th holes. “I made a lot of six, seven footers whether it was after a chip or a bad first putt. That kept the momentum throughout the round.”

Jordan Spieth (68) rode a roller-coaster with two eagles, six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa (all 69) are tied fourth. Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland disappointed with a one-over 73.

The scores (top four): 67: Brian Harman, Tony Finau; 68: Jordan Spieth; 69: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa.

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)

