Harikrishna tops classical

P. Harikrishna won the classical format of the Biel chess festival in Switzerland on Wednesday and finished second overall. The World No. 26 missed out on a top spot by half-a-point.

Harikrishna scored 36.5 points from 28 games of classical, blitz and rapid combined. Poland’s Radoslaw Wotjaszek came first with 37 points.

Harikrishna, who lives in Prague, was clearly the best performer in the classical format, scoring 20.5 points. England’s Michael Adams was second with 16.5 points and Wotjaszek third with 14.

Harikrishna finished strongly, recording four successive wins. He had made a sedate start, drawing the first three games.

In the final round, Harikrishna defeated Spain’s David Anton Guijaro, but Wotjaszek’s victory against local lad Noel Studer dashed the Indian’s hopes of clinching the overall honours.

