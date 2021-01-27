Harikrishna takes on Anton

NEW DELHI

27 January 2021 04:16 IST

P. Harikrishna and Magnus Carlsen will look to redeem their reputation in the ninth round when action resumes after a day’s rest in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Following his loss to tournament leader Alireza Firouzja (5.5 points), Harikrishna (4) plays with black pieces against Spain’s David Anton Guijar.

On the other hand, 17-year-old Firouzja faces 16-year-old Russian sensation Andrey Esipeko who stunned Carlsen on Sunday.

The pairings (ninth round): David Anton Guijar (Esp, 3) vs P. Harikrishna (4); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5) vs Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4) vs Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4.5).

Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3.5) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5); Anish Giri (Ned, 5) vs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5) vs Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 2.5); Aryan Tari (Nor, 3) vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 3).