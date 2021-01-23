Harikrishna still joint second

P. Harikrishna (3.5 points) drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius (4) after six rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee on Friday.
Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame.
Iranian talent Alireza Firouzja defeated Germany’s Alexander Donchenko and Dutchman Jordeen van Foreest beat Spain’s David Anton Guijar to join Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri in the second spot.
Other results (sixth round): Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5); Jordeen van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) bt David Anton Guijar (Esp, 2); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5) lost to Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 3.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 2.5).
