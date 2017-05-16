Other Sports

Harikrishna settles for a draw

Grandmaster P. Harikrishna put up a spirited show to share the spoils with Russian GM Ernesto Inarkeiv in the fourth round of the Moscow FIDE Grand Prix played here on Tuesday. The World No. 16 Indian, playing with black pieces, started off on a strong note to dominate the initial stages of the game.

However, Harikrisha could not capitalise on the advantage and Ernesto dug deep and clung on to draw the game that lasted for 47 moves. At the end of the day’s action, Harikrishna has one and a half points after drawing three and losing just one and is placed 16th on the leaderboard.

