Harikrishna fails to make quarterfinals

P. Harikrishna, who was part of a four-way tie for seventh place with five points at the conclusion of the 11-round league on Monday, eventually finished ninth, and missed making the quarterfinals, in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online chess tournament.
Magnus Carlsen proved his superiority against Russian Daniil Dubov with a precise display in rook-pawn endgame to win their opening game of the first best-of-four-rapid-game set in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The other three quarterfinals opened with drawn games.
The results:
Quarterfinals: Set One (Game One): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Wesley So (USA); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze).
Preliminary league: Round 11: Radjabov drew with P. Harikrishna; Nepomniachtchi drew with Carlsen; So bt Dubov; Nakamura bt Anish Giri (Ned); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) lost to Vachier; Aronian bt David Anton Guijar (Esp).
Round 10: Harikrishna drew with So; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Dubov drew with Aronian; Anton drew with Nepomniachtchi; Vachier drew with Radjabov; Giri drew with Grischuk.
Standings (after the league): 1-3. Carlsen, So, Nakamura (6.5 points each); 4-5. Nepomniachtchi, Radjabov (6 each); 6. Aronian (5.5); 7-10. Vachier, Dubov, Harikrishna, Grischuk (5 each); 11-12. Giri, Anton (4.5 each).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath