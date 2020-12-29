Other Sports

Harikrishna fails to make quarterfinals

P. Harikrishna, who was part of a four-way tie for seventh place with five points at the conclusion of the 11-round league on Monday, eventually finished ninth, and missed making the quarterfinals, in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online chess tournament.

Magnus Carlsen proved his superiority against Russian Daniil Dubov with a precise display in rook-pawn endgame to win their opening game of the first best-of-four-rapid-game set in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The other three quarterfinals opened with drawn games.

The results:

Quarterfinals: Set One (Game One): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Wesley So (USA); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze).

Preliminary league: Round 11: Radjabov drew with P. Harikrishna; Nepomniachtchi drew with Carlsen; So bt Dubov; Nakamura bt Anish Giri (Ned); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) lost to Vachier; Aronian bt David Anton Guijar (Esp).

Round 10: Harikrishna drew with So; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Dubov drew with Aronian; Anton drew with Nepomniachtchi; Vachier drew with Radjabov; Giri drew with Grischuk.

Standings (after the league): 1-3. Carlsen, So, Nakamura (6.5 points each); 4-5. Nepomniachtchi, Radjabov (6 each); 6. Aronian (5.5); 7-10. Vachier, Dubov, Harikrishna, Grischuk (5 each); 11-12. Giri, Anton (4.5 each).

