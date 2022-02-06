Harikrishna draws with So, Vidit holds Keymer

Leaders in all four groups at 1.5 points

P. Harikrishna drew with Wesley So in 49 moves and Vidit Gujrathi opened his account by holding teenager Vincent Keymer in 38 moves in the second round of the FIDE Grand Prix chess in Berlin on Saturday.

Harikrishna (1) and Gujrathi (0.5) are aiming to top their four-player groups to qualify for the knockout stage from the six-round league phase.In the day’s decisive games, Hikaru Nakamura nailed Andrey Esipenko in Group A, Richard Rapport defeated Vladimir Fedoseev in Group B and Leinier Dominguez Perez defeated Alexei Shirov in Group D.

At present, the points-tally in each of the four groups is identical.The leaders are 1.5 points, two players follow at one point each and the last-placed player is at 0.5 point.

Second round results:

Group A: Etienne Bacrot (Fra. 1) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 1); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 1.5) bt Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 0.5).

Group B: Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 1.5) drew with Grigoriy Oparin (Rus, 0.5); Richard Rapport (Hun, 1) bt Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 1).

Group C: Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (0.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1) drew with Levon Aronian (USA, 1.5).

Group D: Alexei Shirov (Esp, 0.5) lost to Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA, 1.5); P. Harikrishna (1) drew with Wesley So (USA, 1).