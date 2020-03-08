Other Sports

Harika slips to third

Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika lost to former World champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the sixth round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament here to slip to third spot.

The results (sixth round): D. Harika 3.5 lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus) 2; Alexandra Goryachkina (Rus) 4 drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 3; Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 3.5 drew with Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 3; Ju Wenjun (Chn) 2.5 drew with Pia Cramling (Swe) 3; Alena Kashlinskaya (Rus) 4 bt Marie Sebag (Fra) 2; Antoneta Stefanova (Bul) 2 lost to Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) 3.5.

