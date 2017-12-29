Harika placed 10th

Dronavalli Harika was placed 10th after the sixth round of the World women’s blitz chess championship at Riyadh on Friday.

With 15 rounds still remaining, she was on 4.5 points, one behind the sole leader Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia. Padmini Rout had three points, while S. Vijayalakshmi and Eesha Karvade had 2.5 each.

In the men’s event, P. Harikrishna was in the 14th position, with 4.5 points; he is just half-a-point behind the eight joint leaders. \

Viswanathan Anand, who had stunned the world by winning the World rapid title a day ago, was on four points.

The standings (after six rtounds): 1-8. Sanan Sjugirov (Rus), Farrukh Amonatov (Tjk), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Sergey Grigoriants (Rus), Etienne Bacrot (Fra), Anton Korobov (Ukr) and Amin Bassem (Egy) 5; 9-17. Anton Demchenko (Rus), Andrey Esipenko (Rus), Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Olexandr Bortnyk (Ukr), Pendyala Harikrishna (Ind), Zaven Andriasian (Arm), Wang Ho (Chn) and Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 4.5.

Women: 1. Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 5.5; 2-5. Kateryna Lagno (Rus), Valentina Gunina (Rus). Anastasia Bodnaruk (Rus) and Elisabeth Paehtz (Ger) 5; 6-13. Gunay Mammadzada (Aze), Lei Tingjie (Chn), Daria Voit (Rus), Pia Cramling (Swe), Dronavalli Harika (Ind), Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz), Marta Michna (Ger) and Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus).