Harika beats Kosteniuk in Cairns Cup

India’s D. Harika got the better of former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the third round of the Cairns Cup chess tournament here.

Meanwhile, K. Humpy drew with reigning world champion Ju Wenjun of China in 22 moves late on Sunday, to take her tally to 1.5 points.

Harika, who is unbeaten after three rounds, is joint second with two points along with former world champion Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) and Katernya Lagno (Russia).

Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze beat American player Carissa Yip in 55 moves with white pieces, overcoming a stubborn challenge from the youngster. She leads the field with 2.5 points after three rounds.

Defending champion Valentina Gunina defeated Irina Krush to earn her first win of the tournament.

Harika, ranked ninth in the latest FIDE rankings, after draws in the first two rounds, played black against Kosteniuk in a Spanish opening game and took advantage in the middle when the Russian made a few errors. She won in 57 moves.

Humpy, on the other hand, smarting from a loss to Muzychuk in round two, played it safe against her Chinese opponent and they signed the peace treaty in 22 moves. In the fourth round, Harika faces American Irina Krush while Humpy takes on Lagno.

Third round results:

Nana Dzagnidze (2.5) bt Carissa Yip (0), K. Humpy (1.5) drew Ju Wenjun (1.5), D. Harika (2) bt Alexandra Kosteniuk (1.5), Valentina Gunia (1) bt Irina Krush (1), Katernya Lagno (2) drew with Mariya Muzychuk (2).