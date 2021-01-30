Harikrishna loses against Dutchman Jorden van Foreest

NEW DELHI

30 January 2021 21:48 IST

P. Harikrishna’s decision to sacrifice a knight backfired and led to his defeat against Dutchman Jorden van Foreest in the 11th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Friday.

The loss saw Harikrishna (five points) slip to joint eighth.

With two rounds remaining, Anish Giri (7.5) inched closer to his first major title after drawing with Magnus Carlsen.

The results (11th round): Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 7) bt P. Harikrishna (5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 7.5); Aryan Tari (Nor, 5) bt Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 6.5).

Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 7) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7); David Anton Guijar (Esp, 4) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe, 5.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 4) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 4.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3.5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 4.5).