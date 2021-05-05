NBA | Hardaway Jr. dazzles with 10 treys

Suns moves to joint-top in Eastern Conference

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Luka Doncic registered 23 points as the Mavericks won for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Devin Booker’s 31 points helped Phoenix hold off host Cleveland 134-118 in overtime. The Suns have moved back into a tie with Utah Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference with their fifth consecutive victory.

Paul George scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping Los Angeles rally late to defeat visiting Toronto. Marcus Morris Sr. also had 22 points as the Clippers ended a three-game losing streak.

Giannis excels again

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as host Milwaukee scored its second win over Brooklyn in as many games.

The results: Phoenix 134 bt Cleveland 118 (OT); Charlotte 102 bt Detroit 99; Milwaukee 124 bt Brooklyn 118; Dallas 127 bt Miami 113.

New Orleans 108 bt Golden State 103; Sacramento 103 bt Oklahoma City 99; LA Clippers 105 bt Toronto 100.