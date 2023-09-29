HamberMenu
Hangzhou Asian Games | Participation not enough, young shooters are now only thinking of gold: Gagan Narang

The Indian Olympic Association vice-president says that the seniors need to guide and protect the youngsters while not allowing them to be complacent 

September 29, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Hangzhou

Uthra Ganesan
Vice President of Indian Olympic Association Gagan Narang during Men’s Skeet Individual event at the 19th Asian Games.

Vice President of Indian Olympic Association Gagan Narang during Men’s Skeet Individual event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Gagan Narang wears several hats but the one he feels most passionately about is Indian shooting. The Olympic medalist is here as the Indian Olympic Association vice-president but the sport remains close to his heart.

On Wednesday, Narang was cheering for the Indian girls from the stands. “Very happy that young athletes are winning medals. The average age of winning has reduced all over and India finds its place among that. It has been a good transition and we are getting stronger by the day. Someone winning a medal at the age of 19 is fantastic — Esha, Ramita, Mehuli, Rudrankksh, Aishwary — so it definitely looks good. We have had some unexpected performances here, specially in team events, and I am looking forward to taking back more shooting medals than the previous editions,” Narang told The Hindu in an exclusive chat.

He added that while the winning age was getting lower, the temperament was getting better. “When we started, we just wanted to get into the top-20. Then a couple of years later, we wanted to get into the Finals. After a few more years, we wanted to get into the medal bracket, which we eventually did. But now, these youngsters are not even thinking about participation or Finals. They are only thinking of medals; that too, only the top one. That’s a mindset change in Indian shooting,” he explained.

“I also feel that Indian shooting has seen a generational shift and when that happens, obviously there is a lull in between. But now the medals have started coming in, we just need to guide and protect them and give them what is required — not more or less — because sometimes, too much also leads to complacency,” he added.

But he also had a word of caution. “The support and knowledge they are getting has to be the right amount at the right time. We need to work on particular events, like the shotgun events, and areas where are missing narrowly, finishing 4th or 5th. We also need to remember that teams come in only in continental events, at the Olympics it’s only individual. The idea is to not compete against a person or country but give your best and hope it’s enough on that day,” Gagan signed off.

