Hangzhou Asian Games | On day 8, India reaches the 50 medal mark

October 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Indian contingent has more than 650 athletes participating in the Games this year.

The Hindu Bureau

On October 1, 2023, India reached the 50 medal mark when Nandini Agasara won the bronze in the women’s heptathlon 800m.

On the eighth day, India won gold in men’s trap shooting event, men’s 3,000m steeple chase and men’s shot put.

The Asian Games which was scheduled to be held in the year 2022 was postponed to 2023 due to coronavirus. The Asian Games started with a spectacular opening ceremony on September 23.

In shooting, India finished with a amazing haul of 22 medals.

At the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, India finished with a record medal haul of 70 medals which included 16 gold.

