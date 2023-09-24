HamberMenu
Hangzhou Asian Games | Lekh Ram, Babu Lal claim India's second rowing medal, settle for bonze in men's pair final

The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s.

September 24, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Hangzhou [China]

ANI
India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram compete in Men’s Coxless Pair event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023.

India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram compete in Men’s Coxless Pair event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's third medal and second rowing medal in the ongoing Asain Games with a bronze medal finish in Men's Pair Final on September 24. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively. Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India.

The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s. Things started to heat up as the three nations fighting closely gave their all to take away the gold medal. But China in the end managed to take the top spot at the podium with a comfortable victory. 

Earlier in the day, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls. The Indians, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, went on to upset the odds, to seal their place on the podium .The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India's second silver medal of the day. Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. With this China have already secured a second gold in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal by clocking 6:33.42s. 

Till now India have won two silvers and a bronze medal in Asian Games.

