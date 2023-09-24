ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian rowers clinch silver medal in Men's Coxed Eight Team event

September 24, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Hangzhou [China]

It's the opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games and it could be a good one for India as they chase medals in rowing and shooting

ANI

India’s Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish celebrate at the podium after winning silver medal in Men’s Coxed Eight event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the help of spectacular strength and teamwork Indian rowers secured a remarkable second place with a timing of 05:43.01 in the Men's Coxed Eight final event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 24. The Men's Coxed Eight Team won another after the 2014 edition to win the third rowing medal at Hangzhou so far. India were third midway but a great effort in the second half helped them win. 

The Indian team featuring Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish delivered a late push and took them to silver, 2.84s behind China. It's the opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games and it could be a good one for India as they chase medals in rowing and shooting

Earlier in the rowing, Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's third medal and second rowing medal with a bronze finish in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively. Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India. The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.1s

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls.

