Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold

September 28, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Hangzhou

The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.

The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

The Indian trio's aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and will be in contention for individual medals as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT