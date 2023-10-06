ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games | India wins first-ever in women’s sepaktakraw, clinch bronze in regu team event

October 06, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Jinhua

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each. India women team lost to Thailand in the semifinal.

PTI

Indian women in action during the sepaktakraw during the Hangzhou Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

India clinched their first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games with the regu team winning a bronze after losing to powerhouse Thailand in the semifinals in Jinhua on October 6.

The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21, 13-21 in the semifinals.

India had finished second in their group behind Vietnam to make it to the semifinals.

Thailand are the defending champions in the event. The two teams took a photograph together after the match.

"Our players wanted to have a memory of their semifinal match against Thailand. They are the best players in the world and it was a great moment for our team to play against them," said chief coach Hem Raj who had an argument with the referee during the match.

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

This was India’s first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, and only the second for the country in the sport.

The Indian men's regu team had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.

