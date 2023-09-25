Hangzhou Asian Games | India bags two bronze medals in rowing

September 25, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - Hangzhou

Indian rowers bagged their second bronze medal of the day at the Asian Games here on Monday., September 25, 2023.

The day began with the quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan securing a bronze in men’s fours event.

Then the men’s quadruple sculls team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh finished third on the podium with a timing of 6:08.61 seconds, behind Uzbekistan (6:04.64) and gold medallists China (6:02.65).

The quartet improved from being in fourth place to finish third in the final 500-metre of the 2000-metre race.

In the men’s four event, after lying fourth in the final 500metre of the 2000m race, the quartet showed superb coordination to finish third with 6:10.81s, and was pipped by China (6:10.04) by a fraction of seconds.

Uzbekistan took the top spot in the podium with a timing of 6:04.96.

Indian rower Balraj Panwar however missed out on a maiden Asian Games podium, finishing fourth in the men’s single sculls.

Karnal falters in final

The 24-year-old from Karnal, who was among the top-three at the 1500-mark, faltered in the final 500m to slip to fourth place with a timing of 7:08.79s.

He finished less than nine seconds behind Hong Kong’s Hin Chun Chiu who took the bronze medal (7:00.55).

China’s Liang Zang secured the gold with 6:57.06, while Japan’s Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79) and Hong Kong’s Hin Chun Chiu finished with silver and bronze respectively.

With this Indian rowers have two silver and five bronze medals.

India had bagged two silver and a bronze medal on Sunday, September 24, 2023.