Hangzhou Asian Games | Dipika-Harinder duo advances to squash mixed doubles final

October 04, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Hangzhou

After losing the opening game of the semifinal against Hong Kong, the pair rallied to win the next two games

PTI

India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal in action against Hong Kong’s Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong during mixed doubles squash semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu rallied to enter the final of the mixed double squash event with a 2-1 win over their opponents from Hong Kong at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. The Indians won 7-11 11-7 11-9.

The seasoned Dipika and Harinder lost the opening game of their semifinal to Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him of Hong Kong, but staged a remarkable comeback to claim the next two games and emerge winners after 38 minutes of intense squash.

While the Indians took just nine minutes to win the second game thanks to Harinder and Dipika's excellent court coverage, the third game lasted 15 minutes as the pair from Hong Kong looked to stretch the decider.

Even as the Indians advanced to the final, there was a moment of concern for the Indian team when the ball struck Harinder in the face after a shot from Lee.

